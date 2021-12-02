Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,273. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78.

