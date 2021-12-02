Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $9.70 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for about 1.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.47% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 547,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223,198 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 127.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 330,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,111 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 5,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

