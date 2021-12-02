Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBY stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
Reliability Company Profile
