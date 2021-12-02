Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBY stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

