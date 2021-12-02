Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

BAND stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $68.04. 6,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,823. Bandwidth has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

