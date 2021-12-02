eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 19,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,416. eHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

