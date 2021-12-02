Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Declines By 32.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $2,168.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,052.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,857.24. Straumann has a 1-year low of $1,097.03 and a 1-year high of $2,301.21.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.