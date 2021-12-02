Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Down 6.5%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 102,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,395,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

