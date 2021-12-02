Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.08

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 7176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,571 shares of company stock worth $4,679,913. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

