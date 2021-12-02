Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.13 and last traded at $63.94. Approximately 615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

