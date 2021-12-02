Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 360,508 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

