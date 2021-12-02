Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.62. 150,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,149,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $956,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $193,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

