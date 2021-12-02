Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $64,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

