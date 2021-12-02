Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $64,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

MRTX stock opened at $132.04 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

