Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 713,642 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,642 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $80,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.