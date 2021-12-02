Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $67.55 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

