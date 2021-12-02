Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

