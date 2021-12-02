Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 9,336 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

