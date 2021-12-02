BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.44.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,850. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.42.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,378 shares of company stock worth $26,488,730 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.