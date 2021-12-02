Alibaba Group (BABA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently:

11/28/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/24/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $216.20 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $273.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $254.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

11/2/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The company has a market capitalization of $335.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

