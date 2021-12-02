Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $50.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.