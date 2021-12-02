Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $95.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,706. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

