Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $135.27 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Carry has a total market cap of $135.27 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00098652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014871 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

