Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $361.12 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00095072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,408.84 or 0.99937712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.