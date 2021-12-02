iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 23,571,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

