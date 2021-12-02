Epiq Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

IWV traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.27. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

