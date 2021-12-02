Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. CyberOptics makes up approximately 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,175. The stock has a market cap of $323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

