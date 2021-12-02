Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Stock Position Increased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after buying an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after buying an additional 933,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after buying an additional 702,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

MIC remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Thursday. 31,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

