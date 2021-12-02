Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $211.95

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.82. 7,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,534. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

