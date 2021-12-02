Falcon Wealth Planning Has $269,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 15,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,158. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

