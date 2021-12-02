Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,397. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

