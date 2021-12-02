Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.88 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 265,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,669. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.