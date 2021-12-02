Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $493.80. The company had a trading volume of 175,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $396.77 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

