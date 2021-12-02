Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $456.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average of $428.59. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

