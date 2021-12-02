Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,494. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.