Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

