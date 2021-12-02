PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 641.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.67 ($8.38).

PAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

PageGroup stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 651.50 ($8.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.46. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 429.40 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 653.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 621.07.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

