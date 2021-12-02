Analysts Set First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target at $29.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

