Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OVCHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 62,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

