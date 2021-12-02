United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Down 2.2%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,308,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,780,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.44.

In other news, insider Graham Martin purchased 677,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

