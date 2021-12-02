Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 59,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 545,652 shares.The stock last traded at $67.35 and had previously closed at $66.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

