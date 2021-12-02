Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 191,586 shares.The stock last traded at $68.02 and had previously closed at $69.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

