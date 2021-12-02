Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 191,586 shares.The stock last traded at $68.02 and had previously closed at $69.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.