Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.40. Approximately 57,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,478,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.