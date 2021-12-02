Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 4.7%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.02. 14,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 474,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $643.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 508,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

