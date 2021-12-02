Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,547,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. 104,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,617. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

