Amarillo National Bank Sells 32,940 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF comprises about 1.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATT stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,972. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

