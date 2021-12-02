Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.65. 6,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.