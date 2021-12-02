Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.61. 2,023,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

