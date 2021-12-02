Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.67. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 13,993 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.