Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Increases By 34.4%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LNFA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. L&F Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 119,788 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,461,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

