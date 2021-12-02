UBS Group Begins Coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of MYTE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 1,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.28. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at $18,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

